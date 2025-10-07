No Mercy in Doha: Ian Machado Garry’s Bold Promise to ‘Maul’ Belal Muhammad

Ian Machado Garry enters UFC Fight Night 265 in Doha, Qatar, on November 22 with a clear mission: defeat No. 1–ranked Belal Muhammad and force his way into title contention.

The Irishman, 27, brings a 16-1 professional record, having risen from Cage Warriors champion to a top-10 UFC contender through a string of decisive victories, including wins over Neil Magny, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Carlos Prates and Michael Page. Muhammad, 37, is a former UFC welterweight champion who reclaimed top contender status after falling to Jack Della Maddalena in May 2025; he holds a 24–4 record with eleven straight decision wins in UFC competition.

Ian Machado Garry: I will ‘Maul’ Belal Muhammad At UFC Doha, Qatar

In an exchange with Mega Tips List, Garry laid out his plan in stark terms:

“A win over Belal Muhammad means that my next fight is for a world title. To ensure that I get my title shot I need to finish him and make it absolutely evident that I have just mauled the Number 1 Welterweight in the world. I will leave no doubt and no questions come November 22nd in Qatar, that Ian Machado Garry is the best Welterweight in the world. “You’re gonna see speed like you’ve never seen in the octagon before. Belal Muhammad, a respected former Champion, will be made to look like an amateur in front of your very eyes. You watched me decimate Neil Magny, shut down Shavkat, piece up Prates, now you’re about to witness the greatest version of The Future — Qatar you’re very lucky indeed!”

The stakes are high for both men. Muhammad earned the belt by unanimous decision over Leon Edwards in July 2024, then lost it via unanimous decision to Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in May 2025. His grappling pedigree includes a 90 percent takedown defense rate and a reputation for grinding pace and volume striking. Garry counters with a background in boxing and judo, combining precise striking and a growing submission game; his lone defeat came to Rakhmonov in a title eliminator at UFC 310.

Garry’s trajectory has been swift. He debuted in the UFC in November 2021 with a knockout of Jordan Williams, then followed with five more victories in just over two years. His performance metrics: 7 knockouts, 1 submission and 8 decision wins. This shows an evolving finisher who adapts to each opponent’s weaknesses. Muhammad, by contrast, is known for methodical pressure.

MONTREAL, CANADA – MAY 10: Belal Muhammad of the United States fights Jack Della Maddalena in a welterweight title bout during UFC 315 at the Bell Centre on May 10, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

A finish over a fighter lauded for his durability would mark an unprecedented turning point. For Muhammad, a win reaffirms his status atop the division and sets up a likely showdown with the emerging champion, Jack Della Maddalena.

Doha’s Lusail Sports Arena will host Fight Night 265, its first international UFC event in Qatar. The winner not only claims bragging rights but secures a title shot that could redefine the 170-pound landscape.