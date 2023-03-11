Nikita Krylov submits Ryan Spann with first-round triangle choke – UFC Las Vegas Highlights

UFC Las Vegas featured a battle between two top-10 light heavyweight contenders and No. 6 ranked Nikita Krylov met No. 8 ranked Ryan Spann. The pair were previously scheduled to scrap two weeks ago, but a fight-day illness forced Krylov to withdraw. Stepping into the Octagon in a 215-pound catchweight contest, patient fans were treated to a fast-paced grappling matchup.

Immediately coming out looking to make a statement, Spann landed a big right hand that stumbled Krylov. Moving in, Spann attempted to capitalize and things went to the ground, but Krylov was able to stay one step ahead of ‘Superman’ during the ground exchanges. Both fighters traded submission attempts in an edge-of-your-seat thriller, but when it was all said and done, Krylov managed to score the victory via a triangle choke.

Official Result: Nikita Krylov def. Ryan Spann via submission (triangle choke) at 3:38 of Round 1

Check Out Highlights From Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann at UFC Las Vegas Below:

Nikita Krylov outgrapples Ryan Spann for the first round W 🪢 #UFCLasVegas pic.twitter.com/8D9vPepnuo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 12, 2023