Nicco Montano Claims Valentina Shevchenko Is Scared To Fight Her

Valentina Shevchenko has been very vocal about the events that transpired at UFC 228 fight week.

Initially, Shevchenko was expected to co-main event the pay-per-view (PPV) opposite Nicco Montano for the UFC women’s flyweight title. Unfortunately, Montano suffered complications during her weight-cut and was subsequently hospitalized.

She was deemed medically unfit to compete and removed from the card. Shevchenko, however, wasn’t buying it. She believes Montano was searching for a way out of their fight all along.

Shevchenko even foreshadowed these events happening with some comments during media day. “The Bullet,” said she’ll believe the fight is happening when Montano actually makes the walk to the Octagon. As we all know, that walk never happened.

Montano has finally offered her side of the story in a recent interview on “The MMA Hour.” She said that she believes Shevchenko was hoping for something like this because she’s scared to fight someone like her (quotes via MMA Mania):

“I think she lives in la la land for a reason. I think she really wanted that to happen, unless she’s another Mrs. Cleo and has a (psychic) job, because she’s good at that. “But I think she was hoping for it. I think she’s a little scared to fight somebody like me. I think deep down she was hoping this fight was not going to happen so that she could have more ammo to be a cyber bully and she wouldn’t have to face me in the Octagon.”

As for Shevchenko, she’ll now be fighting for the 125-pound title after Montano was stripped.

UFC President Dana White teased he already has a name in mind for the match-up. Early speculation suggests that name is former 115-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.