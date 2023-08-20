MMA fighter and nephew of legendary pro wrestler Hulk Hogan, ‘King’ David Bollea, found himself on the wrong side of a first-round shellacking at a mixed martial arts event on Sunday.

Bollea stepped inside the cage for his 11th career fight at Fury Challenger Series 5 according to his profile via Tapology.com. Bollea faced 4-3 fighter Paul Garza during the event, and needless to say, things did not go well for the little Hulkster. In a clip of the clash shared by @Grabaka_Hitman on X (formerly Twitter), Bollea is overwhelmed and outmatched, ultimately leading to a vicious first-round knockout.

READ MORE:  Jon Anik believes Colby Covington's claim Jon Jones booted him from UFC 295: 'I really do take him at his word'

Clearly, David Bollea didn’t say his prayers and take his vitamins ahead of his return to the cage this weekend. Otherwise, he could have hulked up and dropped a leg on his opponent for the big finish.

At least we know that The Iron Sheik is smiling from up above.

READ MORE:  Henry Cejudo calls out Sean O'Malley following epic UFC 292 title win: 'Congratulations p*ssy'

Hulk Hogan Denounces David Bollea’s Status as a Member of the Hogan Family

Bollea, 42, holds an 8-2 record in his mixed martial arts career, though that does not appear to reflect his loss against Garza on Sunday. Making his debut in 2008, ‘King’ has fought off and on over the years, but he did take a nine-year break from MMA between 2012 and 2021.

While David Bollea likes to walk around boasting the Hogan name, even going by David Hogan at one point, his iconic uncle admits to knowing next to nothing about him.

READ MORE:  Jake Paul clarifies his opinion of Dana White, hopes to see UFC raise minimum fighter pay to $50,000

I’ve only met him twice in my entire life … he knows nothing about the Hogan family, the Hogan name, and has no right to use it,” Hulk told TMZ in a 2014 interview.

That’s pretty harsh brother… er, nephew.

Craig Pekios
Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 2,500 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds. Aside from working with LowKick MMA, Craig has contributed to news outlets Overtime Heroics, Sportskeeda, and MiddleEasy.
Facebook Instagram Twitter