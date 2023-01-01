Cage Warriors 148 | Nathan Fletcher returns with unanimous decision victory vs. Alessandro Giordano

At Cage Warriors 148, Nathan Fletcher finally returned to the cage after multiple canceled bouts in 2022.

It was the Italian prospect, Alessandro Giordano, who stepped up to face Fletcher, looking to quickly solidify himself as one of the top contenders for the Cage Warriors 135lb title.

The Next-Gen Liverpool prospect was confident heading into the bout, stating in an exclusive LowKickMMA interview that he is “no stranger to tough competition,” as well as claiming that he is “better wherever the fight goes.” With this statement, it had fans eager to see the new and improved version of Nathan Fletcher.

Alessandro Giordano was 6-1 prior to the bout, making his Cage Warriors debut after a successful showing on Venator FC 10, where he extended his winning streak to 5. The young prospect had been praised by Italian MMA fans and heralded as a future star.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻 ⏳



[#CW148 | Dec 31st | indigo at the O2] pic.twitter.com/u2Qff0YvVf — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) December 21, 2022

In round 1, Giordano came out fast instantly throwing the right hand and getting inside Fletcher’s range. But it was Fletcher who, despite having the grappling advantage, led the striking exchanges. He would land a number of great combinations, with his right straight connecting every time it was thrown. Fletcher eventually shot for the takedown halfway through the round, but Giordano’s defense held up in his first major test in the grappling department.

Round 2 was more of the same. It seemed the grappler (Fletcher) had the striking advantage and vice versa, with Giordano defending the takedowns and getting the fight in his guard. Giordano controlled the cage well, but Fletcher countered nicely and continued to have good entries to get his man against the cage. For most of the round, Fletcher controlled the cage with the round ending with some heavy shots from both men. Nathan Fletcher shooting for the takedown again just to stay in top control and let his opponent wear himself out.

In round 3 Giordano needed the finish. The round started with both men choosing to strike. Nathan Fletcher was landing, but so was Giordano, with some great looping right-hand shots. Fletcher had slowed himself down in this round, but got the takedown and went into a top-half guard position looking to pass into a full mount or threat with the arm triangle.

Later in the round, Giordano threatened with a big submission attempt forcing Fletcher to turn it up in the final minute of the fight.

See the result that saw Nathan Fletcher move to 7-1 as he addresses the division