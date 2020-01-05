Nate Diaz Wants Credit For The Success Of UFC In 2019

Spread the word!













One half of the popular Diaz brothers made a triumphant return to the cage this year. Nate Diaz ended three years out of the sport when he returned in emphatic fashion. First, he beat former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis over three rounds before building one of the biggest fights of the year.

The Stockton, California native cut an epic promo after beating Pettis. He declared himself the baddest motherf*cker in the game and invited Jorge Masvidal to come fight for the belt. In the end UFC got fully on board with the idea, even creating a new belt and having Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson present it to the winner. The fight headlined a pay-per-view event but unfortunately for fans of Diaz he came up short. After three hard rounds the fight was waved off due to multiple lacerations on his face. Masvidal was declared the winner by TKO and became the inaugural BMF champion.

Such a massive event certainly helped the sport in 2019. A year that UFC President claimed was the company’s best year yet. In a social media post Diaz appears to want some credit for helping the UFC to a great year. Writing on Twitter he said. “Don’t act like I didn’t kick this whole fight shit back in gear…”

Don’t act like I didn’t kick this whole fight shit back in gear… — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 5, 2020

After playing such a massive role in a big year, the company will surely want to get Diaz another matchup as soon as possible. Luckily, he fights welterweight and lightweight which are in the two most stacked divisions in the sport, finding him a fight shouldn’t be hard. Beyond Conor McGregor, he is the UFC money fight. You can expect a whole host of guys will be lining up to fight him. Let’s hope we aren’t waiting too long before we see the 34-year-old back in action.