Nate Diaz discusses turning down a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2014

UFC legend Nate Diaz has discussed turning down a potential fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov over a decade ago.

As we know, Nate Diaz is a true fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. While he isn’t always the most successful in terms of picking up wins in the cage, he knows how to make moments that last a lifetime. Nowadays, he’s on the outside of the UFC looking in, but it would be foolish to rule out the possibility of him returning at some point in the future.

One man that Nate Diaz has been linked with many times in the past is none other than Khabib Nurmagomedov. There has long since been talk of the two squaring off in some form, but it never seemed as if they were in the right places in their respective careers.

In a recent interview, Nate Diaz spoke about the suggestion from Dana White that he had turned down a fight with Khabib all the way back in 2014.

Nate Diaz on Khabib Nurmagomedov fight that fell through

“‘He turned down a fight with me.’ I was like, ‘I didn’t even know who you were,'” Diaz told Sneako of Nurmagomedov (h/t MMA Uncensored). “They offered me a fight with Khabib when he was brand-ass new. I fought for a title, and I fought hella people already and they offered me a fight with Khabib.

“I was like, ‘F*ck you. You’re going to make a name off me with some new guy? Give me somebody in the top f*cking five. I just fought the champion so now I’ve got to fight somebody way down the list?’ He’d be like, ‘He turned down a fight with me 20 times.’ You got slapped, b*tch, as far as I’m concerned.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie