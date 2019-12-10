Nate Diaz Releases Behind-The-Scenes Footage Pre-UFC 244

Spread the word!













Although he didn’t come away with the victory, Nate Diaz was a part of history at UFC 244 last month.

Headlining the event in Madison Square Garden, Diaz squared off against the Jorge Masvidal for the one-off BMF title. The fight came to an end just before the fourth round as the doctor ruled Diaz unfit to continue following a cut near his eye.

It was an unfortunate end to what was one of the best cards in recent memory. And leading up to the event, Diaz and the rest of his crew, including his brother Nick, were taking part in fight week activities.

You can now watch all of it thanks to a vlog published by Diaz which features him talking to the media, meeting with fans and much more.

You can watch the footage below:

What did you think of Diaz’s vlog?