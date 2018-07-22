Nasrat Haqparast Batters Marc Diakiese In Front Of Hamburg Crowd

Nasrat Haqparast put a 15-minute beatdown on Marc Diakiese.

The opening bout on the main card of UFC Hamburg featured lightweight action. Haqparast went one-on-one with Diakiese. The action was held inside the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany. This was a special fight for Haqparast as he trains in Hamburg.

Haqparast opened up with a leg kick. Diakiese used his range with a front kick to keep his opponent on the outside. Another leg kick was there for Haqparast. Diakiese landed an inside elbow. An overhand left connected for Haqparast. Haqparast closed the distance and put the pressure on. Diakiese got tagged by his opponent and ate some knees to the body. Diakiese looked to struggle with the pressure of Haqparast. Diakiese kept eating uppercuts in the clinch. A left hook landed for Diakiese and the round ended a few seconds later.

Right away in the second stanza, Diakiese went high with a kick that was blocked. Time was called for an accidental eye poke to Haqparast. Haqparast’s left hand found a home. A nicke punch to the body followed by a body kick was there for Diakiese. Diakiese went for an uppercut. Haqparast found another left hand over the top. Diakiese threw out some jabs. Another left hand caught the chin of Diakiese. Diakiese was wobbled by a left hand. He dropped and Haqparast laid down some ground-and-pound near the end of the round.

The right eye of Diakiese was shut at this point. Haqparast wasted little time throwing strikes in the final frame. An uppercut landed for Haqparast. Diakiese shot in, but got thrown off. A counter left hook was there for Diakiese. Diakiese went down again and Haqparast grabbed a hold of him. The fight returned standing and Diakiese’s nose was leaking blood. An outside low kick dropped Diakiese momentarily. A left hand conencted for Haqparast. The final horn sounded, this was a beatdown courtesy of Haqparast.

Final Result: Nasrat Haqparast def. Marc Diakiese via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)