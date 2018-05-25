MVP vs. David Rickels Ends In Strange & Dominant Fashion

Michael Page vs. David Rickels is in the books at Bellator 200.

This welterweight bout ended up serving as the co-main event of the evening for this historic event for the Viacom-owned promotion.

Bellator 200 took place on Friday, May 25, 2018, at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England and due to time zone differences, was taped earlier in the day but aired live on the Paramount Network tonight.

MVP ended up having an entertaining fight with hard-hitting Bellator veteran as he was able to score a verbal submission victory over Rickels in just 43 seconds into the second round of their fight that was scheduled for three rounds.

The highly touted prospect continues to extend his winning streak. As a result of this win, the exciting fighter has won nine fights under the Bellator MMA banner and moved his pro-MMA record to 13-0.

Leading up to this fight, there has been a lot of talk and speculation about how the promotion needs to make a fight that not only the fight fans want to see but both fighters have been making known in the press.

That fight is MVP taking fellow welterweight star Paul Daley, who was cage side at the historic event alongside the likes of former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor, rapper 50 Cent and other celebrities.

On the flip side, as a result of this loss, Rickels falls to a pro-MMA record of 19-5-2 and snaps his two fight winning streak over the likes of Aaron Derrow and Adam Piccolotti.

For those who are interested in reading the results of this event, you can check them out by clicking here.

