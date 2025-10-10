Muhammad Mokaev Bolsters BRAVE 100 with Inaugural Title Bout

Muhammad Mokaev is the number one-ranked contender under the BRAVE CF banner and will now have the chance to be cemented as their champion. The controversial former UFC veteran will get that chance against surging Irish combatant Gerard Burns. This battle will be for the distinction of becoming the first ever BRAVE CF flyweight world champion. This transpires at BRAVE 100 and emanates from Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain on Friday, November 7th.

Entering his sophomore MMA fight of 2025 after a brief foray outside of the BRAVE banner where he also had briefly mvoed up to bantamweight for his June bout at 971 Fighting Championship 2, Muhammad Mokaev stated [via BRAVE CF press release],

“This is the golden opportunity I’ve been waiting for. I’ve fought my way through every challenge, and on November 7, I will etch my name in history as the first BRAVE CF Flyweight World Champion.”

As the hungry Irish title challenger offered up his viewpoints on this looming bout, Gerard Burns quipped [via BRAVE CF press release],

“Ireland has been waiting for this moment. I’m coming to Bahrain to bring that World Title home. November 7 will be the night I prove that the Irish spirit cannot be denied.”

Muhammad Mokaev and his journey to BRAVE CF gold

Mokaev’s history with BRAVE CF has been well documented as the decorated IMAFF competitor cutting his teeth with BRAVE when he began his journey as a professional.

Mokaev return to the promotion after his polarizing UFC tenure took place in December 2024, with an opening round d’arce choke over Joevincent So cementing himself as a major returning force.

For Burns, he has put together a 7-1 ledger and has embarked on an attention grabbing path in BRAVE CF since his debut with the organization in 2023. Burns has also notably gotten in some good work with a combative compatriot, PFL star and fellow Irish standout, Paul Hughes.

This is a high stakes, history making bout which is fitting for a meaningful milestone like BRAVE CF’s one hundredth card.