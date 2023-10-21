Muhammad Mokaev wraps up Arm-Triangle submission win over Ex-Title chaser Tim Elliott – UFC 294 Highlights

Remaining undefeated during his Octagon tenure, number eleven ranked flyweight contender, Muhammad Mokaev moves to 5-0 under the banner of the promotion, landing a third round arm-triangle choke submission win over former title challenger, Tim Elliott in the featured preliminary card clash of UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Mokaev, who entered tonight’s clash with Elliott off the back of four prior consecutive victories inside the Octagon, recently landed a third round neck crank submission success against Jafel Fialho back in March in London at UFC 285.

And showing of his stunning wrestling and grappling ability against former one-time title challenger, Elliott in tonight’s clash for a spot within the flyweight top-10 rankings, Mokaev had to fight off two taut submission attempts in the form of a guillotine choke and a triangle choke attempt.

Managing to land an incredible sweep and subsequent takedown in the third round, Mokaev, who now holds an impressive 11-0-0(1) professional record, stopped Elliott with a third round arm-triangle choke submission win.

Below, catch the highlights from Muhammad Mokaev’s submission win at UFC 294