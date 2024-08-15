Manhunt: Muay Thai fighter Saifon murders father, currently on the run

Saifon Rattanaphanu, known as Haseng Wahani – a prominent Muay Thai striker is reportedly on the run after he is alleged to have stabbed and killed his father last night. Saifon, is alleged to have fled the scene of the murder, and is reportedly taking refuge on the Bua Yo Mountain, with a manhunt conducted by law enforcement underway to apprehend him.

Saifon, a former champion in Muay Thai, is the subject of a manhunt by law enforcement officers, with the Muang Yala Police receiving a report of an incident at a residence at the Ban Lo Sali Yala Province, with a man stabbed to death with a knife, Haseng Wahani, otherwise known as Saifon Rattanaphanu is the current sole assailant whom police are currently attempting to apprehend.

Manhunt underway for Saifon Rattanapanu

News of the incident involving Saifon was reported on social media today, with the report detailing how the Muay Thai fighter had cut his father’s throat with a knife before fleeing the scene of the alleged incident.

“A manhunt is ongoing for Muay Thai champion Saifon Rattanapanu, who is wanted for murdering his father,” WoradonBK posted on their X account. “Saifon reportedly slashed his father’s throat at 3 AM today, before escaping to a mountain.”