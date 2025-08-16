Rising Star Moses Itauma Crushes Dillian Whyte in Lightning-Fast KO – Whyte vs. Itauma Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte

Moses Itauma only needed less than two minutes to put away Dillian Whyte in their highly anticipated headliner on Saturday.

Emanating from the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Itauma immediately showed off his speed advantage over the former WBC interim heavyweight champion. Landing with the jab early, Itauma targeted Whyte’s midsection before going back upstairs with a pair of lefts that had Whyte on wobbly legs.

Already smelling blood in the water, Itauma uncorked a combination punctuated by a brutal right hook that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas. Whyte attempted to get back up, but he was clearly in no condition to continue, prompting the referee to call for the stoppage just 119 seconds into the scrap.

READ MORE:  37-Year-Old BKFC Victor: Pacquiao Performance “A Much Bigger Feat” Than Usyk Defying Time
gettyimages 2230495180 612x612 1

Official Result: Moses Itauma def. Dillian Whyte via KO (right hook) at 1:59 of Round 1 to retain the WBA International and WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight titles, and win the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight title.

gettyimages 2230495029 612x612 1

With the win, Itauma extended his unbeaten streak to 13-0, and further established himself as the next big thing in heavyweight boxing.

GygQj eXoAAoHwQ

Check Out Highlights From Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte:

READ MORE:  Sailor Moon Champion Mizuki Hiruta 晝田瑞希 Dominates in Fifth Title Defense

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts