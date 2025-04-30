Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos – Odds and Match Preview

Montel Jackson and Daniel Marcos are scheduled to fight on May 3, 2025, as part of the main card at UFC Fight Night in Des Moines, Iowa. This bantamweight bout features two fighters with contrasting backgrounds and styles, and it could have significant implications for the division rankings.

Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos – Odds

Montel Jackson is the betting favorite for his upcoming fight against Daniel Marcos. Most sportsbooks have Jackson at around -205 odds, while Marcos is the underdog at about +170. This means that the betting market expects Jackson to win, and you would need to bet $205 on Jackson to win $100, while a $100 bet on Marcos would return $170 if he wins. Check out more games and play the numbers at plinko mr beast app download.

Most expect this fight to go the distance, with Jackson using his wrestling and control to win by decision. However, Marcos’s striking and undefeated record make him a live underdog, and if he can keep the fight standing, he could outpoint Jackson or even score a finish.

The stakes for this fight are high. Both fighters are looking to climb the bantamweight rankings, with Jackson aiming to protect and improve his top-15 spot, while Marcos seeks to break into the rankings with a win over an established opponent. he matchup is seen as a classic grappler versus striker contest: Jackson will likely try to use his wrestling and reach to control the fight, while Marcos will look to keep the bout standing and use his striking to outpoint or finish Jackson.

Daniel Marcos, from Peru, is 32 years old and stands 5’7″ (170 cm) with a 68.9-inch (175 cm) reach. He enters the fight with an undefeated record of 17 wins and no losses, including 8 knockouts. Marcos has been a professional since 2015 and has made a strong impression in the UFC, winning all four of his fights in the promotion so far.

Montel Jackson is an American fighter from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is 33 years old, stands 5’10” (178 cm) tall, and has a notable 75.5-inch (192 cm) reach, giving him a significant reach advantage in this matchup. He is a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is known for his wrestling and grappling skills, often using his physical attributes to control opponents on the ground.

Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos is a pivotal bantamweight fight this weekend with ranking implications. Jackson brings a grappling-heavy approach with physical advantages, while Marcos relies on his striking and undefeated momentum. The outcome could shape the trajectory for both fighters in the competitive bantamweight division.