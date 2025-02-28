Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos Announced for UFC in Des Moines on May 3

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has officially booked a bantamweight bout between Montel Jackson and Daniel Marcos for the upcoming UFC Fight Night event in Des Moines, Iowa. The fight is scheduled to take place on May 3, 2025, at the Wells Fargo Arena, marking the promotion’s debut in the city and its first visit to Iowa in over two decades. The news was announced by Marcel Dorff.

Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos Announced

This bantamweight showdown is a contest between two rising stars in the 135-pound division. Montel Jackson (14-2) brings his explosive style and knockout power to the Octagon, while the undefeated Daniel Marcos (17-0-0-1) looks to continue his impressive run in the UFC.

Jackson, fighting out of Pura Vida BJJ, has been making waves in the UFC with his impressive performances. The American fighter boasts an impressive 8-2 record in the promotion, including notable victories over Julio Arce, Da’Mon Blackshear, and Rani Yahya. With two Performance of the Night bonuses under his belt, Jackson has proven his ability to finish fights in spectacular fashion.

Marcos, representing Peru and training out of Los Perros Sarnosos gym, enters this bout with an unblemished professional record. The Peruvian fighter has quickly made a name for himself in the UFC, amassing a 4-0-0-1 record in the promotion. His notable wins over John Castañeda, Davey Grant, and Adrian Yañez have put the bantamweight division on notice.

The event will be headlined by a bantamweight clash between former two-time UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo and former interim UFC Bantamweight Championship challenger Cory Sandhagen.