Monster Energy Drops TJ Dillashaw Sponsorship Following USADA Suspension

TJ Dillashaw’s partnership with Monster Energy has come to an end.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports that Monster Energy has parted ways with the former UFC bantamweight champion. The news was made official by Monster’s Hans Molenkamp. Dillashaw was signed to a promotional deal back in December.

Recently, “The Viper” was handed a two-year suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after admitting to the use of EPO in January:

Monster Energy has parted ways with TJ Dillashaw, according to Monster's Hans Molenkamp. The company signed him to a promotional deal in Dec. 2018. Dillashaw, the former UFC bantamweight champion, is currently serving a two-year suspension after he tested positive for EPO in Jan. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 7, 2019

Dillashaw’s last outing resulted in a first-round TKO defeat at the hands of 125-pound champ Henry Cejudo. It marked the end of Dillashaw’s four-fight win streak. Dillashaw will be eligible to return to fighting on January 19, 2021, after his two-year suspension is up.

Dillashaw Owns Up

Speaking on an Instagram video shortly after his suspension, Dillashaw owned up to his mistake, and fully accepted the two-year suspension he received:

“I messed up. I’m having a hard time trying to forgive myself for this. Which I should have a hard time. I should have a hard time forgiving myself.

“I understand the criticism and scrutiny coming my way. But what I really feel bad about is the kind of bad light I’m bringing on my coaches, my family, my teammates. They had no involvement in this, and I feel the worst for it. I got a 15-month old son and I want to be a role model for him.

“I’m sure there are a lot of other kids out there too. It’s tough. But I gotta man up to what I did. I accepted all penalties; I didn’t try to fight this thing. I’m gonna sit for the next two years as of January 18.”