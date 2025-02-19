UFC’s Molly McCann Knocks Out Man in Bar Brawl: “Boom! And Then He’s on the Floor”

Don’t rush up on Molly McCann if you bump into her at the club.

‘Meatball’ became an instant UFC fan favorite a few years ago with her nearly identical back-to-back spinning elbow knockouts of Luana Carolina and Hannah Goldy.

However, McCann has run into some struggles as of late, dropping three of her last four inside the Octagon, including a pair of first-round submission defeats at the hands of Erin Blanchfield and Julija Stoliarenko.

But just because McCann has had some difficulty finding the win column, that doesn’t mean the Irish lass-kicker won’t put your lights out, whether it be on the Octagon or at the local watering hole.

“I was at the Temple Bar in Dublin, and I was just like, ‘Good, good.’ But this lad’s looking at me like that, and I was like, ‘What? Weird. Why would you do that?’ Well, I didn’t know what his thing was,” McCann told UNTAPPED. “He’s run over to me, and he’s coming like he’s about to hit me. I’ve just stepped back and gone—boom! And then he’s on the floor. “I looked—two days, er—no, the doormen have picked him up, dragged him outside. I’ve come outside, and he’s getting all at me. And I was like, ‘I don’t know. I said—I don’t know what—like, what?’ And he’s like, ‘But I’m a fan! I—I—I will pay for this to be fixed!’ You can’t—you’re a grown man running at me!”

Molly McCann returns to the octagon at UFC London in march

Unfortunately, that won’t count towards her official win/loss record, but ‘Meatball’ will have the chance to get back into the win column on March 22 when the UFC heads back to London for another Fight Night card in The Big Smoke.

McCann is scheduled to square off with Istele Nunes who will be looking to score her first victory inside the Octagon after dropping her first four appearances with the promotion.