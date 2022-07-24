Molly McCann celebrated with UK rapper Stormzy after producing another sensational finish at UFC London.

Liverpool’s Molly McCann added another highlight real to her resume last night when she brutally finished Hannah Goldy in the first round.

‘Meatball’ would land a looping right hand that forced Goldy to retreat back to the cage before McCann landed her now infamous spinning elbow. McCann would then drop ‘24k’ with a flurry of punches, leaving Herb Dean no choice but to stop the contest, deciding he had seen enough.

The crowd’s reaction was absolutely raucous, reminiscent of McCann’s last fight at the O2 Arena. She immediately jumped the cage in order to celebrate, first leaping into the arms of Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, before going further into the crowd to embrace rap artist, Stormzy.

Footage has since emerged of McCann celebrating backstage with Stormzy, where she attempted to land a high crotch single leg takedown on ‘Big Mike.’

Molly McCann’s Post Fight Interview

McCann would also receive a massive pop from the crowd when handed the mic in her post-fight interview. A fighter from a working-class background, McCann used the opportunity to pay homage to those who had used their hard-earned money to come and watch her perform.

Then, to the delight of the crowd, McCann would lead a f**k the Tories chant, which would echo around the arena while she danced, soaking in the moment.

McCann has now put on two back-to-back stoppage wins, the first of which could arguably win knockout of the year.

There has never been a female fighter to capture the admiration of fans in the United Kingdom and paired with teammate Paddy Pimblett, the sky is the limit for McCann.

What did you think of Molly McCann’s performance?