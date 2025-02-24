“Get Your Talons Off Strickland!” – MMA Guru & Demetrious Johnson Blast Nina Drama Over Sean Strickland Access

The MMA Guru blames Nina Drama for not being able to get an interview with Sean Strickland.

Last year, Guru got on the bad side of UFC interviewer Nina Drama, otherwise known as Nina-Marie Daniele, when he made a disgusting comment about the appearance of MMA journalist Amy Kaplan.

Getting wind of Guru’s disrespect, Drama took to social media and delivered a fiery response, calling the UK-based YouTuber a “clout-chasing vermin” and accusing him of being “less than human.”

The two went back and forth for a while until things eventually fizzled out.

MMA Guru reignites rivalry with nina drama

However, The MMA Guru recently launched another attack on Nina Drama. This time, he accused her of using her close personal relationship with Strickland to keep the Guru from scoring an interview with the former UFC middleweight champion.

“Nina Drama, get your talons out of Sean Strickland and let me interview him, please… The UFC would have forced his hand to move on, you know what I mean? We would have moved on,” The MMA Guru said while speaking with flyweight great Demetrious Johnson on YouTube. “So the fact that there is this limbo—where we’re in this in-between area, where we don’t know—usually means something’s happening.”

Strickland and Drama have developed an unlikely friendship over the last couple of years. Aside from a series of undeniably entertaining interviews, the two have repeatedly worked together in the gym and even got into an ill-advised Roman candle battle that nearly cost ‘Tarzan’ a nipple.