Video – MMA fighter falls face first into cage, accidentally knocks herself out

We’ve seen a lot of crazy knockouts in the world of MMA, but we’ve never seen the actual cage KO someone. That’s exactly what happened during a combat sports event on Saturday, April 6.

During a mixed martial arts bout between Lucie Drobenka Kotlarova and Regina Labajova in the Czech Republic, Kotlarova came lumbering out of her corner without her hands up and briefly circled her opponent before lunging forward in an attempt to grab her. It was then that Kotlarova lost her footing and fell forward, smashing her face into the cage and instantly knocking herself. The bout was immediately stopped and Labajova was declared the winner.

Knockout via cage 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Zshq7zXSDn — MMA Mania (@mmamania) April 6, 2024

Despite never once making contact with her opponent, Labajova will be credited with a knockout.

MMA Fans React to Awkward Cage KO

Needless to say, fight fans had a variety of hilarious reactions to the above clip, all of which you can see below: