Mike Tyson shadow boxes with Hasbulla, picks him up like baby, bites his ear in bizarre footage

Legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson had internet sensation Hasbulla on his podcast recently.

On Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, the duo shadowboxed one another, Tyson picked up Hasbulla and held him like a baby, and then kissed him but it looked like an ear bite. See below for the video:

Hasbulla and Mike Tyson

Hasbulla is a 20-year-old man who has Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) which gives him his youthful appearance. He is friends with many fighters including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makahchev, and Khamzat Chimaev. He is frequently seen doing hijinks with celebrities such as Mark Wahlberg and Salt Bae, among others.

But Hasbulla spends most of his time with MMA fighters and is frequently taking photos with the stars of the sport. He is signed by the UFC and works on the marketing side of the organization. According to MMA reporter Igor Lazorin, the agreement entails: “Hasbulla signed a five year contract with UFC! So far in the plan – attending tournaments, media activity.“

Mike Tyson is a retired legendary boxer who was famed for his punching power. Tyson had his final professional fight in 2005 but recently came out of retirement for an exhibition boxing bout against Roy Jones Jr. He has discussed the potential of facing YouTube Jake Paul in the boxing ring. Tyson said:

“That could be very interesting. I never really took it serious, but yeah it could be really interesting.” “Everything is possible, yeah,” he said. “But it gotta happen this year. It gotta happen this year.”