Hasbulla signs reported 5-year deal with the UFC

Internet sensation, Hasbulla Nurmagomedov, has reportedly signed a five-year contract with the UFC.

Hasbulla has become a legendary figure within in the MMA community, being pictured with mainstream celebrities such as Shaquille O’Neal, and has even been the target of a Twitter tirade by Conor McGregor.

Also known as ‘mini Khabib’, the social media star hails from Dagestan and has struck a close relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, even being pictured with them in-cage, following Makhachev’s win over Dan Hooker.

According to MMA reporter Igor Lazorin, Hasbulla has signed a five-year contract with the UFC. “This is a blast from the face,” Lazorin said via Instagram. “Hasbulla signed a five year contract with UFC! So far in the plan – attending tournaments, media activity. We will not talk about the amounts in detail, but there they are such that many fighters do not get that much. Hasbulla signed 5 year contract with UFC! No fights yet, but…”

UFC president Dana White had previously teased the signing of the viral star following a meeting with the Dagestani, saying to Barstool Sports that we could even see him matchup up for a fight.

“So I’m going to tell you something. So the video that he sent saying ‘Dana White I’m coming to Abu Dhabi and UFC’, so when I posted that with me on the plane saying ‘I’m coming’, it’s the biggest post that I’ve ever posted.” White said. “I have 6.7 million followers on Instagram, 6.4 million people watched that video. Is that f*cking crazy?!”

“Incredible,” White said of the meeting. “I love the kid. Is there more than a zero percent chance? Yes.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

