‘Platinum’ Mike Perry has let rip at his long-time rival Darren Till who has been forced to withdraw from his December 5 fight with Jack Hermansson due to injury.

Brett Okamoto announced the news via social media last night. The ESPN reporter also revealed surging middleweight contender Kevin Holland would fill in for Till next month.

“Breaking: Injury has forced Darren Till out of his UFC Fight Night main event against Jack Hermansson on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas. Kevin Holland steps in as a replacement,” Okamoto wrote on social media. “Hermansson’s reps say they sought a ranked replacement, but several of them turned it down and Hermansson was determined to get one more fight in before end of the year. Holland looking to become the first middleweight in UFC history with five wins in a single calendar year.”

Till took to social media to confirm the news and wish both men the best for their upcoming fight. The Englishman gave a special mention to Holland who is looking to secure his fifth UFC win of the calendar year.

“Good luck to both guys,” Till wrote. “I’ll be back next year. I hope Kevin gets to showcase himself against one of the top guys of the division… he’s as game as they come !”

Perry was not impressed by Till who has built the RawDog brand off the back of the pairs trash talk. The welterweight puncher who is set to face Tim Means at UFC 255 attacked ‘The Gorilla’ via social media, he wrote.

“So @darrentill2 pussied out too. Smh everybody seems to have a sore coochie. Been shoving them rawdog beers directly up your ass for an instant effect [email protected] got ya walking funny? Had to pull out ? A real rawdogger don’t pull out pussy !”

