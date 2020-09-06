It truly wouldn’t be a fight featuring Michel Pereira without his usual antics and unorthodox display throughout. The flashy capoeira kicker managed to return to the winner’s enclosure, with a majorly one-sided rear-naked choke victory over Zelim Imadaev with mere seconds remaining in the final round.

For the majority of the three-round affair, the entertaining striker out-landed Imadaev with relative ease – mixing up his target with kicks up high, to the body, and utilising his usual flashy style. Suplexing Imadaev with just over thirty-seconds remaining in the final-frame, Pereira took the Russian’s back – before locking up a rear-naked choke. In what appears a miscued stoppage from referee Chris Tognoni, Imadaev seemingly attempts to hand fight – with the referee calling a halt to proceedings nevertheless.

Below, check out the highlights of Pereira’s one-sided return to winning ways.

