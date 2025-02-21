Michael Venom Page Predicts Paddy Pimblett’s Path to Victory Over ‘Reckless’ Michael Chandler

ByTimothy Wheaton
The UFC 314 co-main event on April 12, 2025, will feature a highly anticipated lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett. The bout, scheduled for five rounds at the Kaseya Center in Miami, marks Pimblett’s biggest test to date as he faces the experienced former Bellator champion Chandler.

Paddy Pimblett vs. Michael Chandler

The 30-year-old English athlete ‘The Baddy‘ Paddy Pimblett has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the UFC since his debut in 2021, boasting an undefeated record of 6-0 and is a popular figure. Pimblett’s recent victories include a submission win over King Green last July. Ranked in the top 15 in the lightweight division, the Liverpudlian now faces a significant step up in competition against Michael Chandler, who is ranked #7 and has long been considered one of the division’s elite.

Paddy Pimblett 2

‘Iron’ Michael Chandler, of the USA, was once a dominant force in Bellator with three lightweight titles to his name. But he has had a mixed run in the UFC with a 2-4 record at the highest level. Despite recent setbacks, including losses to Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, Chandler remains a fan favorite due to his aggressive fighting style. He views this fight as an opportunity to rebound from his recent struggles while derailing the momentum of one of the UFC’s rising stars.

michael chandler

UFC welterweight Michael ‘Venom‘ Page weighed in on the matchup, suggesting that Paddy Pimblett could capitalize if Chandler fights recklessly. Page explained, “Chandler is one of the most talented in terms of skill for skill across the board. So it’s a very big jump for Paddy, but it is a winnable fight if Chandler is reckless. If Chandler continues trying to be entertaining and be reckless, it is a winnable fight, but I think he’s going to be way more powerful. But again, if he’s reckless, Paddy can definitely take the fight off him.” 

Chandler himself has predicted an early knockout victory, citing his power and experience as decisive factors. However, Page’s analysis suggests that Pimblett’s chances hinge on exploiting Chandler’s aggressive tendencies. With both fighters bringing contrasting styles and strategies into the Octagon, this lightweight clash promises to be an exciting encounter.

