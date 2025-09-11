Michael “Venom” Page Launches New Promotion – Total Kombat

Michael “Venom” Page, the British knockout artist renowned for his karate-influenced striking, is among the founders of Total Kombat, a new combat sports promotion that premieres this Saturday, September 13, live from London’s O2 Arena. The event will stream in the United Kingdom on ITVX, home to more than 40 million registered users, and will air in the United States on beIN SPORTS. TrillerTV holds broadcast rights for other international territories.

Page has contributed to the creation of a full-contact, all-striking ruleset tailored for high-impact highlight moments. He also brought his production company, In The Moment Productions, into the venture to enhance broadcast presentation and storytelling. “I see a gap in the market for elite strikers to showcase their skills on television,” Page explained. “Total Kombat will give martial artists the stage to build their profiles and offer fans the kind of moments I built my career on.”

The debut card features fighters with backgrounds in karate, taekwondo and other striking arts, reflecting Page’s own Olympic-style roots. Among the confirmed competitors is UFC veteran Dean Barry, who transitions to Total Kombat after six years in mixed martial arts. Barry will face undefeated karate champion Carlos Sanchez under the new format this weekend.

Veteran commentator Ben “Bane” Davis joins the team alongside Page to call the action. Davis brings broadcast experience from major MMA events and regional kickboxing promotions. Total Kombat president Lee Matthews highlighted Davis’s role in engaging both hardcore and casual viewers. “Ben’s voice carries credibility across disciplines,” Matthews said. “His insights will help fans understand the technical nuances and stakes of each matchup.”

ITV Sport has integrated Total Kombat into its streaming lineup, positioning the promotion alongside premium events such as the FIFA World Cups and Six Nations Championship. Richard Botchway, Commissioning Editor at ITV, noted that striking arts have experienced a surge in popularity across digital platforms. “This partnership marks our first live combat sports series on ITVX,” Botchway commented. “We anticipate strong viewer engagement, particularly from younger audiences who follow martial arts content online.”

In the United States, beIN SPORTS will broadcast the London event starting at 2:00 PM ET, while UK viewers can tune in at 7:00 PM BST on ITVX. International fans outside these regions can watch via TrillerTV, which will offer live streaming with commentary in multiple languages.

Total Kombat was conceived to spotlight athletes with an emphasis on striking excellence. The promotion’s leadership team includes former world champions, sports marketers and broadcast specialists. Their combined expertise aims to bridge the gap between competitive martial arts and mainstream entertainment.

As combat sports continue to evolve, Total Kombat positions itself as a dedicated platform for strikers seeking exposure and career advancement. With established media partners and a roster of accomplished martial artists, the first event on September 13 promises to set a new standard for televised striking competition.