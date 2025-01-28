Michael Venom Page says Dricus du Plessis is nothing special: ‘He’s just a tough guy’

ByRoss Markey
Michael Venom Paige says Dricus du Plessis is nothing special: 'He's just a tough guy'

Ahead of his return at UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend, Michael Venom Page has dismissed the skillset of current middleweight kingpin, Dricus du Plesis — claiming beyond being a “tough guy”, the South African gold holder is far from special.

Page, a former Bellator MMA title challenger, makes his third Octagon appearance this weekend in Riyadh, co-headlining the promotion’s return to the region in a high-stakes pairing with the highly-touted, Shara Magomedov.

Michael Venom Page plans spectacular knockout of Ian Garry at UFC 303 he's going to sleep
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And making an impromptu middleweight move, British striker, Page has been sidelined since last summer, where he featured at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, suffering a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Irish contender, Ian Garry.

READ MORE:  Report - Marvin Vettori set to fight Roman Dolidze in main event rematch at UFC Vegas 104
Michael Venom Page shuts down terrible fight with Stephen Thompson after UFC 299 boring
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Debuting in the Octagon after years of speculation in April of last year, London Shootfighters star, Page turned in his own dominant unanimous judging win over veteran challenger, Kevin Holland.

Michael Venom Page calls into question Dricus du Plessis’ ability

However, ahead of his mark in middleweight waters, Page has questioned the ability of Pretoria native, du Plessis — claiming the current divisional kingpin is far from special.

Dricus du Plessis confirms plan to fight Khamzat Chimaev next: 'He should get the next shot'

“When I look at DDP [Dricus du Plessis], I… I don’t — I’ve never looked at him and thought anything special of him,” Michael Venom Page told Inside Fighting during a recent interview ahead of his return at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia. “But he always seems to just win.

READ MORE:  Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov vs. Michael 'Venom' Page - Odds and Match Preview

“One thing he just knows how to do is scrape out the win, regardless of how he performed,” Michael Venom Page explained. “Because I’ve seen him do some technically really, uh, bad things during the fight. But still, like I said, he just knows how. He’s just a tough guy. He just knows how to grind out the result.”

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor vs. Jeremy Stephens in Bare-Knuckle? Former UFC Champ Calls It 'A Genius Stunt'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts