Michael Page: If I Keep Winning, Douglas Lima Can’t Deny A Rematch

Douglas Lima doesn’t seem too impressed with Michael Page’s resume. However, Page thinks, if he continues his winning ways, the welterweight champ won’t be able to deny him another shot at beating him.

Page, who faces UFC veteran Shinsho Anzai this Saturday in Japan at Bellator 237, spoke to MMA Junkie on the matter recently. “Venom” plans to continue racking up victories until Lima can no longer deny him.

“Douglas Lima was speaking about me and said he’s never fought anybody as fast as me before and is excited and is looking forward to having that rematch,” Page said. “The second I won, he’s like, ‘Nah, you have to fight some more people.’

“He was like, ‘Nah, I’m not even letting you come back that quick,’ so, it’s going to happen either way. There’s going to be a point where he’s not going to be able to stop it, and like I said, if I keep doing what I’m doing now, stay active, stay busy, keep beating people, then 100 percent he can’t stop it.”

Lima and Page met in the semifinals of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament earlier this year. During the fight, Page was knocked out in the second round, suffering the only loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Now, after back-to-back wins since the loss, both coming by way of a knockout, Page has his eyes set on a rematch with Lima.

Of course, he’ll likely need to get through a few more fights before earning such an opportunity.

