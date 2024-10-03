UFC Personality Michael Bisping Apprehends Bag Thief in the Streets of Paris “The little s*it”

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has revealed that he apprehended a bag thief in Paris recently.

While he may spend his time analyzing fights nowadays, Michael Bisping is still a former UFC middleweight champion. Despite countless setbacks, he still made it to the top of mixed martial arts – which is one of the primary reasons why he’s such a popular figure.

When the time comes, however, he’s more than willing to stand up for himself – as well as stand up for those around him.

In a recent post on social media, the Englishman revealed that he had to apprehend a thief during a recent trip to Paris, France.

Michael Bisping reveals thwarted robbery

“Earlier today, I had to stop a crime.” Michael Bisping stated in a video posted to social media earlier today, discussing the incident following UFC Paris. “I was sitting there having breakfast with Rebecca, on the streets of Paris. Some little s*it snatched Rebecca’s bag, and runs away. I chased after him, get a hold of him, and he already had the bag hidden like a towel.”

He continued, “I got the bag off of him, and he didn’t speak of word of English, obviously. [I] didn’t do anything to him, got the bag back and he was sh*itting his pants, the poor guy. He was like ‘Please, please, please!’, I let him go. Turned around, and gave him a little kick up the a*s. The little s*it.”

“Anyway, I’ve got the bag back!” Michael Bisping concluded. “All is good.”

Regardless of whether you do or don’t like Bisping, nobody can deny what he’s done in his career. So, if you’re thinking about messing with him or his family in the future, maybe think again – unless you want to lose a couple of teeth.