Michael Bisping Shuts Down Nakisa Bidarian’s “Unbelievable Heart” Claim About Jake Paul

Michael Bisping disagrees with MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian’s recent comments about Jake Paul regarding the latter’s loss to Anthony Joshua. Paul and Joshua locked horns in a heavyweight boxing match, which took place this past weekend at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

While everyone believed that ‘The Problem Child’ would not survive for more than a round with ‘AJ,’ Paul proved the masses wrong. He survived inside the square circle till round six. In the earlier rounds, Paul danced around and frustrated Joshua until he was caught twice in round five and knocked down. However, the YouTuber turned boxer managed to beat the count.

In round six, a similar pattern followed, and Paul was knocked down a third time. When he got back to his feet, his British foe gave him no time to recover and landed a huge right hand to the chin that sent the 28-year-old crashing to the canvas. That was enough to dismantle Paul and seal the win.

After the fight, the MVP head honcho praised ‘The Problem Child’s’ performance and said that he lost because of the size difference and not skill. Bidarian also lauded Paul for staying back for the interview, despite suffering a double broken jaw. He said:

“I think a great, great game plan and preparation. Unbelievable heart. And the reality is, Jake lost because of the size difference, not because of the skill difference. ‘AJ’ was hanging on that neck, pushing him down. And when you have someone that heavy constantly doing that, it does s*ck the energy out of you.”

Check out Nakisa Bidarian‘s comments about Jake Paul below (8:25):

Michael Bisping Breaks Down and Slams Nakisa Bidarian’s Comments on Jake Paul

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping disagrees with Nakisa Bidarian’s opinion that Jake Paul showed “unbelievable” heart and lost to Anthony Joshua because of the “size difference.” In a recent YouTube video, Bisping lauded Paul’s performance but added:

“First off, it wasn’t an unbelievable heart. He was dancing around, and there is no shame in that because we have weight classes for a reason, but it wasn’t unbelievable heart, right? It was a good show. It was a great show… So Jake Paul lost because of the skill difference and not the size difference. I am sorry. I am not trying to insult this guy. I am not… This is a crazy shout. He lost because he was smaller. He lost because of the size difference. He also lost because he had no business being in there with him. Anthony Joshua is by far a better boxer…The whole world knows that.”

Check out Michael Bisping’s comments below: