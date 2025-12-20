MVP CEO Leads the Charge as Logan Paul & Anderson Silva Back Jake Paul after Anthony Joshua loss

Despite Jake Paul’s round-six TKO loss to Anthony Joshua earlier tonight at the Kaseya Center in Miami, the 28-year-old proved his detractors wrong.

While many believed that the YouTuber-turned-boxer would not last even one round against the former two-time unified heavyweight champion, Paul had a clear strategy in place. He circled the ring in the early rounds to survive.

Finally, in the fifth, when ‘The Problem Child’ started gassing out, a frustrated ‘AJ’ knocked him down twice. The same happened in the sixth round, and with the fourth knockdown of the night, Paul was not able to beat the count.

THE REF HAS SEEN ENOUGH!!!



ANTHONY JOSHUA GETS THE KO AGAINST JAKE PAUL IN ROUND 6! #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/m5Y2VJ8to3 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) December 20, 2025

After the loss, Paul revealed that he had suffered a double broken jaw. He shared the X-ray on social media and informed fans about this injury. MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian lauded Jake Paul during the post-fight press conference, stating that he took a shower and drove himself to the hospital. In a post on X, Bidarian also hailed Paul as a legend for choosing to stay back for the interview despite breaking his jaw in two places. He wrote:

“Broke his jaw in two places and then did an interview. Jake Paul is legend.”

Check out Nakisa Bidarian’s post below:

Broke his jaw in two places and then did an interview. Jake Paul is legend. pic.twitter.com/Lh1X5DkELJ — Nakisa Bidarian (@nakisa_bidarian) December 20, 2025

Meanwhile, Logan Paul also praised “absolute warrior” Jake:

“Proud brother of an absolute warrior, broke his jaw but can’t break his spirit @jakepaul.”

Check out Logan Paul’s comments below:

Proud brother of an absolute warrior, broke his jaw but can’t break his spirit @jakepaul pic.twitter.com/iXf1LvMRL4 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 20, 2025

Anderson Silva demands respect for Jake Paul

Among many others, the longest-reigning champion in UFC history, Anderson Silva, also praised ‘The Problem Child.’ At the post-fight presser, ‘The Spider’ said that if Jake Paul were bigger and had more time to prepare for the ‘AJ’ fight, he would have performed even better, and the fans need to respect Paul.

“The people need to respect Jake. Imagine Jake being a little bigger and having more time to train for this fight. I think Jake improved a lot.”

Check out Anderson Silva’s comments below:

Anderson Silva: “The people need to respect Jake [Paul]. I think Jake has improved a lot.” #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/E46m3nlT1B — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) December 20, 2025

Silva also secured a round 2 TKO win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on the main card of the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua event.