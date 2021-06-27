Michael Bisping was assaulted last night.
The former UFC middleweight champion revealed a civilian threw a strike at him for filming on a public street. Luckily for Bisping, he’s a former fighter while the person didn’t really hit too hard so he was unaffected by the punch.
All he did was laugh at the situation.
“was just assaulted 😂 guy got in my face for filming on a public street. I told him to go away and he punched me 😂 was literally so soft I laughed at him,So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a b*tch, I laughed and walked away. Man I’m mature these days 😂”
It’s a wonder Bisping didn’t do anything especially as he was drinking at the time.
“No, I was getting smashed 😂”
The Briton even managed to find a picture of the person who struck him.
“😂😂😂 this is the guy”
All in all, things could have been much uglier but luckily, nothing too serious happened. One wonders if the culprit later realized he was messing with a former UFC champion.