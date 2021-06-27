Michael Bisping was assaulted last night.

The former UFC middleweight champion revealed a civilian threw a strike at him for filming on a public street. Luckily for Bisping, he’s a former fighter while the person didn’t really hit too hard so he was unaffected by the punch.

All he did was laugh at the situation.

“was just assaulted 😂 guy got in my face for filming on a public street. I told him to go away and he punched me 😂 was literally so soft I laughed at him,So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a b*tch, I laughed and walked away. Man I’m mature these days 😂”

was just assaulted 😂 guy got in my face for filming on a public street. I told him to go away and he punched me 😂was literally so soft I laughed at him,So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a bitch, I laughed and walked away. Man I’m mature these days 😂 — michael (@bisping) June 27, 2021

It’s a wonder Bisping didn’t do anything especially as he was drinking at the time.

“No, I was getting smashed 😂”

No, I was getting smashed 😂 https://t.co/8pS2IVvNtg — michael (@bisping) June 27, 2021

The Briton even managed to find a picture of the person who struck him.

“😂😂😂 this is the guy”

😂😂😂 this is the guy pic.twitter.com/bitXXBzoP7 — michael (@bisping) June 27, 2021

All in all, things could have been much uglier but luckily, nothing too serious happened. One wonders if the culprit later realized he was messing with a former UFC champion.