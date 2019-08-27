Michael Bisping Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Recent Apology

Spread the word!













UFC Hall Of Famer Michael Bisping is the latest mixed martial arts (MMA) pundit to chime in on Conor McGregor’s recent apology.

The Irishman did a lengthy sit-down interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani to apologize for the recently leaked footage of an April bar incident in which he struck a 50-year-old man. He also discussed his fighting future, as he plans on returning before the year’s end. Many are split on the sincerity of McGregor’s apology.

Here’s what the former two-division UFC champ had to say.

“I mean, in reality, it doesn’t matter what happened there,” McGregor said. “I was in the wrong. That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without it having to end the way it did. Although, five months ago it was, and I tried to make amends, and I made amends. Back then, the fans don’t even – that doesn’t even matter. I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility.

“I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts. That’s not who I am. That’s not the reason I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario.

“So to see that – although months ago I have been taking steps and continuing making steps to do better, and be better, to see it, it’s like a dagger into my heart as a young martial artist. I’m just here to own up to that and move on and carry on and face what’s coming with it.”

Now, Bisping, a former middleweight champion and Hall Of Famer, has sounded off on the situation during a recent edition of his podcast, “Believe You Me.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

“You know what I mean, good for him, he went on a little PR campaign there from last week after what surfaced,” Bisping said. “And he’s trying to apologize and he’s trying to hold his hand up, which is admirable. And he’s trying to get back in the game. But, yeah, it is what it is.”

What do you make of Bisping’s reaction to McGregor’s apology? Did you think it was sincere?