Michael Bisping questions why UFC refs aren’t using more penalties for eye pokes

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has questioned why referees in the promotion aren’t enacting more penalties for eye pokes.

As we know, Henry Cejudo lost via technical decision to Song Yadong at the weekend in the wake of a nasty eye poke incident. There was some real confusion regarding how it was being handled at the time, and that’s continued in the aftermath of fight night in Seattle.

Someone who knows a thing or two about eye injuries is Michael Bisping. He’s experienced his fair share of problems in that department, and he’s also seen bad things happen to others.

In a recent video on his channel, Michael Bisping spoke candidly about referees needing to more to dissuade fighters from poking opponents in the eye – whether intentional or not.

Michael Bisping questions UFC refereeing

“No. 1, I think we should have had a point deducted,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “I have a lot of respect for (Song’s) whole team, but the eye pokes, people need to know that there’s goddamn f***ing consequences. Eye pokes are terrible. You know all about my history with the eyes. Eye pokes are bad, right? If you start taking points, people will stop stretching their f***ing fingers out.

“Then when the third round (re)started, and there was only a minute left, Song Yadong had his fingers out, and so did Henry Cejudo, and I’m like, ‘Why isn’t the ref saying anything?’ Something needs to be done. Stricter penalties need to be in place. There needs to be immediate consequences for people poking fighters in the eye. It’s as simple as that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Michael Bisping may just be one man, but this is an opinion that is pretty widespread among the mixed martial arts community. Hopefully, as we look ahead to the future, things will slowly start to change.