Why Michael Bisping Thinks Conor McGregor Deserves a Spot on MMA’s Mount Rushmore: “You can’t deny that.”

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes that Conor McGregor deserves a place on the Mount Rushmore of mixed martial arts.

Over the course of the last decade or so, Conor McGregor has served as easily the biggest name in the sport of MMA. From pillar to post, he has achieved things that many could never dream of.

As a former two-weight UFC champion, the Irishman has been able to take his level of stardom to heights that were previously unheard of. He isn’t one of the most accomplished fighters of all time as a result of his inconsistency since 2016, but in terms of what he’s done for the sport, very few others compare.

Alas, Conor McGregor is the kind of fighter who is always going to have plenty of critics. In the past, that’s included the likes of Michael Bisping, but even the former UFC middleweight champion can admit that Conor belongs on the Mount Rushmore.

Michael Bisping backs Conor McGregor

“What about this point of view, let’s remember the sport’s only thirty years old. Let’s look at this in a hundred years time from now. Who will be the name that’s really stood out? You cannot deny the impact that McGregor had on this sport and bringing it to the next level and you know, I’m the last person to sit here and fluff him up but you can’t deny that, you just can’t.”

Quotes via MMA News

It remains unclear as to what Conor McGregor will do next. Some believe he will stick to his word and return to the octagon, whereas others feel as if he’s more likely to never fight again.

Regardless of which way you slice it, this is someone who completely changed the game. He’s had plenty of controversies along the way and there may well be more to come, but in terms of passion for the sport, it still seems to be there.