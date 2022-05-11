Michael Bisping Reveals His All-Time Greatest UFC KO

Former UFC middleweight champion and Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Bisping has revealed his top knockout in the history of the organization – and it may come as somewhat of a shock to some.

Michael Bisping, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the victor of The Ultimate Fighter 3, has since turned his hand to color commentary and analyst work since his May 2018 retirement from professional mixed martial arts.

Clinching the undisputed 185lb crown in a short notice rematch against two-time foe, Luke Rockhold – Bisping managed to stop the Santa Cruz striker with a massive upset, first round knockout victory at UFC 199 in June 2016.

The outspoken Manchester native would go on to land a sole successful defense of the title, avenging another brutal knockout defeat against sport icon, Dan Henderson in October of that year in a close unanimous decision victory on home soil in Manchester.

Michael Bisping lists his 10 greatest knockout stoppages in the history of the UFC

Sharing his opinion on the top-10 greatest knockouts we’ve ever seen inside the Octagon, Michael Bisping listed the likes of Amanda Nunes’ finish over Cris Cyborg, Edson Barboza’s stunning wheel kick win over Terry Etim, and Rampage Jackson’s clubbing of Wanderlei Silva – however, listed his own UFC 100 knockout loss to the above mentioned, Henderson as the greatest in the promotion’s antiquity.

Meeting with two-time opponent, former PRIDE FC great, Henderson on the main card of UFC 100, Bisping suffered a brutal, one-punch knockout loss to the veteran power puncher in the second round – before the latter followed up with a thunderous ground strike.

Recounting the massive knockout defeat, Bisping claimed that when he returned backstage following the bout, he had questioned members of his team what had happened – believing that his bout with Henderson was scheduled to take place in three months’ time.

In his final Octagon outing, Bisping made a quickfire return from his UFC 217 title loss to Georges St-Pierre in a UFC Fight Night Shanghai knockout defeat to Kelvin Gastelum in November 2017.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.