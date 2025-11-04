Why Merab Dvalishvili Refuses to Fight Alexander Volkanovski – No Double Championships in His Future

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has reiterated that he isn’t interested in battling Alexander Volkanovski in a superfight.

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is one of the most exciting – and successful – champions in all of mixed martial arts right now. This year alone, he has been able to successfully defend his bantamweight crown three times, and he will attempt to make it four next month when he puts it on the line against Petr Yan in the main event of UFC 323.

Merab Dvalishvili is in the midst of a historic run and it makes sense that he wants to stay as active as he possibly can. Alexander Volkanovski, meanwhile, is once again the UFC featherweight champion after reclaiming the belt by defeating Diego Lopes earlier this year.

In a recent interview, Dvalishvili gave an honest answer when asked about whether or not he would entertain the idea of getting in there to face Volkanovski in a superfight.

“Right now, I’m good where I am. Number one, I have so much respect and love for Alexander Volkanovski — I could never challenge him. Second, I have a tough opponent and I want to focus on my weight class. If I feel I don’t have any tough opponents left in my weight class and I’ve beaten everyone, then maybe I’ll move up — but I still don’t want to fight Alexander Volkanovski.”

Even if he gets through Yan, Dvalishvili will likely have to face a rematch against Umar Nurmagomedov before there is any discussion of him switching weight classes. Alas, Merab has made it clear that he wants to make history at 135 pounds, and he wants to cement his position as the greatest bantamweight of all time, with many already believing he owns that title.