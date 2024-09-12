Merab Dvalishvili Wants to Make an Example out of Sean O’Malley “Show him he has to be humble.”

The relentless wrestler Merab Dvalishvili is looking to make an example out the UFC champion ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley when they meet at UFC 306. Noche UFC hosted at The Sphere in Las Vegas will see ‘The Machine’ Dvalishvili face the US-born O’Malley with the bantamweight title on the line.

Merab Dvalishvili wants to Break Sean O’Malley at UFC 306

The Georgian-born wrestler Merab Dvalishvili has sliced through the competitive bantamweight division defeating impressive fighters such as Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, and Jose Aldo, among others. Now, he faces the reigning division champion, the sharpshooter, Sean O’Malley at UFC 306.

Speaking to the media, Merab Dvalishvili explained:

“But now I have an even more important thing. To beat him on Saturday night and grab his belt, take his belt. I can talk after the fight. Maybe I can forgive him, or we can talk. I want to keep it that way. I want to just win and show him he has to be humble and he has to respect everybody.” “This a professional fight for the UFC belt. This is for legacy. I was mad at him a couple times. I was very mad when he mentioned my country in a disrespectful way. Because my country, it’s more than religion for me. I have my country here, and that’s why I started fighting, because I want to represent my country. This is healthy competition. This is what we do. Then when somebody, it doesn’t matter who, disrespects your family or your country, you have to be mad. If you’re a man you have to be mad and I wanted to smack his face that time.” [Ht MMAJunkie]

‘Sugar’ Sean is a sniper and a knockout machine, but Dvalishvili does not think he’ll have any issues. At UFC 306, he is confident he will take the bantamweight title with him back to Georgia. He continued: