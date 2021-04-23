Megan Olivi has been a recognized presence in MMA broadcasts for years; especially during the UFC’s transition from Fox to ESPN.

Despite being recognized by fans and colleagues alike, she was disappointed to be left out by one particular ESPN broadcaster: Stephen A. Smith.

Following UFC 260 last month, Smith put out a tweet giving credit to the UFC’s on-air personalities; including Joe Rogan, Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier. But directly following the tweet, Olivi noticed that the famous ESPN broadcaster left out a name: her own.

“Ummm hey there – you’re forgetting someone [smile emoji],” Olivi replied to Smith’s tweet.

During a recent Question-and-Answer session between her fellow reporters and Olivi, she was asked about being left out by Smith and how it has impacted her for the past few weeks leading up to Saturday’s UFC 261 card.

“That was actually tough for me,” Olivi said. “I’ve worked to be here. I wasn’t handed this. I’ve done everything the right way to get here, and to not get the acknowledgment as my male colleagues got, I genuinely was so hurt.”

This isn’t the first time that Smith has been criticized by a UFC on ESPN colleague. Following Conor McGregor’s first-round knockout of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, color commentator Joe Rogan had an awkward moment with Smith when the ESPN loudmouth essentially accused Cerrone of quitting, to which Rogan took immediate exception.

Smith has been one of the most recognized broadcasters on ESPN’s radio and television airwaves for years, and Olivi has accumulated arguably the same amount of success during her time covering the UFC. Smith hasn’t provided a reaction to Olivi’s comments yet regarding the apparent Twitter snub last month.

Fight fans can catch Olivi providing analysis and coverage Saturday night for UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida; in the promotion’s return to full-capacity events.

