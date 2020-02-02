Maycee Barber’s Brother Wyatt Signs With Bellator

Spread the word!













Wyatt, the younger brother of UFC women’s flyweight contender Maycee Barber, has signed with Bellator.

The news was confirmed by various outlets with Bellator officials following an initial report from ESPN.com.

Barber, 18, is yet to make his professional debut, having only made his amateur bow in June at LFA 70 when he TKO’d Julian Valencia. Like his sister, Barber trains at Roufusport MMA Academy in Milwaukee which is also home to the likes of Anthony Pettis, Paul Felder and Belal Muhammad.

There is no update on when or who Barber will make his Bellator debut against. But if he is able to emulate his sister’s path — at least until her recent defeat to Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 246 last month — Bellator could have a real prospect on their hands.

What do you make of Bellator signing Wyatt Barber?