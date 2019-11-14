Maycee Barber Meets Roxanne Modafferi At UFC 246

Spread the word!













A women’s flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Roxanne Modafferi is in the works for UFC 246.

That’s according to MMA Junkie stating that it has been verbally agreed for the pay-per-view event set to take place in Las Vegas on January 18

Barber is undefeated in the UFC with three wins and is coming off an impressive TKO finish over Gillian Robertson. She would later call for a fight with Paige VanZant only for the latter to not reciprocate the interest.

Instead, “The Future” will get a chance at a 39-fight veteran in Modafferi. “The Happy Warrior” is coming off a decision defeat to Jennifer Maia in July and has alternated between wins and losses since the end of 2017. However, she will provide a tough test for Barber, having already inflicted a first career defeat on another prospect in Antonina Shevchenko earlier this year.

The latest lineup for UFC 246 now includes:

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Although not confirmed, Conor McGregor has stated that he will be returning on this card. His likely opponent is Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

What do you think of this fight? Do you think Barber will make it 4-0 with the UFC or will Modafferi prove too experienced?