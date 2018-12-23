Max Holloway’s Nutritionist Had No Concern Heading Into UFC 231

Max Holloway’s nutritionist made his mindset known heading into the UFC 231 pay-per-view event. He scored a win over Brian Ortega in the headliner to retain his UFC lightweight title.

Back in July, Holloway was set to make his next title defense against the top contender in the co-main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event. Obviously, that didn’t happen as Holloway was forced to pull out of the fight. The reason for that was due to Holloway having issues with weight cutting.

Holloway’s nutritionist told MMAFighting.com in a recent interview that the weight cutting of his fighter is under control.

“I don’t want to say it was relief, because again it was just one of those things. Like the kind of thing when you know something happens, when it happens it’s just kind of like, ‘OK.’ … To be able end this year on such a positive note was awesome. But again, there was no surprised. There was no doubt that he was gonna make [weight], no doubt that he could win.”

Not only do fans have concerned but UFC President Dana White has made it known that he wants this fighter to move up to lightweight. If that does happen then Holloway’s nutritionist has no worries about how his performance will be impacted.

“At 145, at least for now, he’s gonna keep making the weight and he’s dominating. But at 155, I’d also note there’s gonna be a little more of an aspect of being able to feed him for performance. So I have no doubt he’ll be OK at that weight class. So it’s more what him and his coaches want him to do.”

