Max Holloway To Be Stripped Of Title If He Doesn’t Fight At UFC 231

Brian Ortega claims that UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will be stripped of the title by the promotion should he not make his next title defense. According to the title contender, the UFC is not messing around with this bout. Thus, they are going to great lengths in order to make sure that he’ll happen.

Back in July, Holloway was set to make his next title defense against the top contender in the co-main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event. Obviously, that didn’t happen as Holloway was forced to pull out of the fight. The reason for it was due to him experiencing concussion-like symptoms.

This is an interesting move by the UFC considering that Holloway doesn’t have a bad track record of pulling out of fights. In fact, he attempted to save the UFC 223 pay-per-view event by fighting in the main event but that wasn’t meant to be.

Max Holloway To Be Stripped

Ortega made this news during a recent interview with MMAJunkie and noted that he’s extremely focused on this fight.

“I’m laser-focused on the belt at this point,” Ortega on Friday told MMAjunkie Radio. “Now, with this fight happening, we have it where if Max shows up or doesn’t show up. I’m going to have a fight for the featherweight (title) no matter what.”

Breaking The News

The title contender mentioned that this is the first time that he made the news official. Ortega will fight for the title at this show whether Holloway or someone else is his opponent.

“This is the first time I’m letting it out right now,” he said. “Yeah, it’s in the contract. Everything is done. I will fight for the featherweight belt with or without him.”

Staying True

The UFC 231 pay-per-view is set to take place on Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.