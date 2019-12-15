Max Holloway Reacts To Losing Featherweight Title At UFC 245

Spread the word!













Max Holloway no longer sits atop the featherweight division in the UFC.

Last night (Sat. December 14, 2019), in the co-main event of UFC 245 on pay-per-view (PPV), Holloway suffered a unanimous decision loss to Volkanovski after five rounds. It snapped a 14-fight win streak at featherweight. Now, a new face rules the 145-pound division, with a likely rematch coming up next.

Speaking to ESPN shortly after the loss, Holloway doesn’t seem to be letting the defeat affect him too much. The Hawaiian is very optimistic heading into 2020 next month. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“It is what it is. It’s a fight, you know what I mean? If you could be undefeated that’d be amazing, you know? But at the end of the day not that many mixed martial artists are undefeated, only a few are. It’s my second loss in 2019. We’re a couple of weeks away from New Year’s. New year, new me. Blessed era’s still in full effect in 2020,” Holloway said.

Holloway, who is already regarded as the greatest featherweight of all time, believes moments like these are necessary to truly earn the moniker.

“I think these ups and downs are meant to be. This is how you build a path, this is how you become the greatest of all time, you gotta go through these moments and I live for all these moments. The ups, the downs, the good times, the great times, and we’ll go from there,” Holloway said.

