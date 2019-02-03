Max Holloway Offers Praise To Jose Aldo After UFC on ESPN+ 2 Win

Max Holloway offers some high praise to former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo after watching his latest fight.

The old Aldo returned as he TKO’d Renato Moicano in the second-round of their co-headlining bout. This fight went down at the UFC on ESPN+ 2 show in Fortaleza, Brazil at Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste. Prior to this fight, Aldo scored a win over Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event of the UFC on FOX 30 event at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada that aired on FOX.

The current UFC featherweight champion was watching this event and took to his official Twitter account to express his praise for Aldo. He did so once writing the following:

“Not just king of Rio. King of Brazil. King of defending champs. Congrats Ze Aldo. Nothing but love for you my bratha.”

Not just king of Rio. King of Brazil. King of defending champs. Congrats Ze Aldo. Nothing but love for you my bratha https://t.co/6ijEjBnzvn — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 3, 2019

There is some history between these two fighters as Holloway has beaten Aldo twice and they were both lopsided wins. Holloway beat Aldo at UFC 212 in June 2017 by TKO in the third round. Also, Holloway won the second fight at UFC 218 in December 2017 the exact same way.

