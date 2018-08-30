Max Holloway Is Cleared To Fight But His Return Is Not Finalized Yet

Hawaii stand up! Max Holloway is cleared to fight but nothing official for UFC 231 yet.

It took the doctors some time, but it appears reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway’s health concers are no more.

Holloway, 26, was pulled from his title defense against Brian Ortega at UFC 226 last July (2018). The reason for Holloway’s removal is still not completely understood. ‘Concussion-like symptoms’ would be the verdict.

Just two short months later and “Blessed” is in the clear as he revealed on the latest episode of UFC Tonight.

Injury

“The good thing is all the concussion experts and stuff, they said that I’m clear and free from all of that,” explained Holloway. “We saw some doctors about my health with my potassium levels and stuff was great so we can cut out that whatever weight cut thing that people was saying.” “The great thing is we don’t really have an answer but at the end of the day, they’re clearing us to fight. The big things that everybody was worried about, it’s not that so I’m excited. It’s time to get back to work, where I belong in that Octagon and can’t wait to get back to what I love.”

Rumors

Rumors have been swirling that Holloway is set to defend the featherweight strap at UFC 231. Ortega himself went on record and stated that he had been offered a contract to fight the Hawian at said event. However, Holloway was quick to point out that he hasn’t signed any contract yet.

“We’ll see what happens,” Holloway said about what’s next for him. “As everybody saw, I found out the same way that everybody found out about some fight in Toronto. I found out from the internet. Some media guy texted me ‘hey congrats on the fight, champ, when do you want to talk about it? Let me know’. I was like what fight, I didn’t text him back, I went on the internet and saw the news going crazy.” “I guess the UFC is doing the right thing. They know they don’t need to tell me about any fight, they just send me over the contract and your boy’s ready.”

Watch Max Holloway on UFC Tonight here:

Y'all already know "It is what it is," when @BlessedMMA joins the UFC Tonight crew! pic.twitter.com/s9H4APw2x5 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 30, 2018

The Ortega fight may not be official yet, but it feels imminent. With the champ back and ready to go its just a matter of time before these two featherweights face off for what many people believe will be the first of several fights.