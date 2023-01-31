Report – Max Holloway returns, set to fight Arnold Allen in UFC headliner on April 15.

Former undisputed UFC featherweight champion, Max Holloway is slated to make his Octagon comeback atop a ‘Fight NIght’ billed card on April 15. – drawing surging Ipswitch native, Arnold Allen over the course of five rounds in a potential title-eliminator.

Holloway, a former undisputed featherweight champion and the current #1 ranked featherweight contender, suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to current undisputed titleholder, Alexander Volkanovski back in July of last year in the co-main event of UFC 276.

Allen, the current #4 rated challenger headlined UFC Vegas 63 back in October of last year against common-foe, Calvin Kattar – captilizing on the latter suffering a knee injury to land a second round TKO victory. ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto confirmed Max Holloway’s return against Arnold Allen.



“The return of Blessed,” Okamoto tweeted. “And a big one for Arnold Allen. Per sources, UFC is finalizing Holloway vs. Allen to headline a Fight Night on April 15.”

The return of Blessed. And a big one for Arnold Allen. Per sources, UFC is finalizing Holloway vs. Allen to headline a Fight Night on April 15. pic.twitter.com/OBI7wj72Nm — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 31, 2023

Max Holloway most recently defeated UFC 284 co-headliner, Yair Rodriguez

Seeing his two-fight winning run halted in his trilogy fight with Volkanovski back in July of last year, Max Holloway had previously landed back-to-back unanimous decision wins over the aforenoted, Kattar, and incoming UFC 284 co-headliner and interim title challenger, Yair Rodriguez most recently, back in November 2021.

Winning featherweight spoils in a title unification knockout win over Jose Aldo back in 2017, Holloway would land successful title defenses against the Brazilian, Brian Ortega, and former lightweight titleholder, Frankie Edgar.

Riding an impressive winning spree of 10 straight fights in the UFC, Allen, who boasts an impressive 19-1 professional record, holds Octagon victories over the likes of Mads Burnell, Gilbert Melendez, Nik Lentz, Sodiq Yusuff, Dan Hooker, and the aforenoted, Kattar.

An official location, venue, or billing for the UFC Fight Night event on April 15. has yet to be determined at the time of publication.