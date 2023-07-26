Former undisputed featherweight champion, Max Holloway expects a “crazy” fight between former interim lightweight championship holders, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 later this week – and has stunningly offered to fight the victor of the BMF title rematch in the future.

Holloway, the current number one ranked featherweight contender, is slated to make his return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Fight Night Singapore in August, taking on former two-time title challenger, Chan Sung Jung.

The Hawaiian has already featured earlier this year, landing a unanimous decision victory over the streaking, Arnold Allen at UFC Fight Night Kansas City back in April – retaining his status as the number one ranked featherweight contender.

Max Holloway welcomes a future BMF title outing at the lightweight limit

And ahead of this weekend’s eye-catching lightweight rematch between Poirier and Gaethje, Holloway, who had a brief cameo at the lightweight limit of 155lbs in the past, admitted he would consider fighting the victor of that BMF title bout off the back of his clash with ‘The Korean Zombie’.

“It’s for the BMF belt, if you make any fight for the BMF belt, this the fight,” Max Holloway said ahead of UFC 291 on his YouTube channel. “I wanna throw my name out in that hat sooner or later now that the BMF belt is around 155 (pounds). That would be cool. I would love to fight either of these guys just for fan purposes. This is a fan fight. This is a huge fight, bro – a cool fight.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Having twice previously faced off with former interim lightweight champion, Poirier, Holloway first suffered a triangle armbar submission loss in his 2012 UFC debut, before rematching the Lafayette native in an interim lightweight title fight loss back in 2019.

And following his standout win over English contender, Allen, Max Holloway voiced his interest in a long-awaited stay at the lightweight limit before his booking against veteran fan-favorite, Jung in Kallang next month.