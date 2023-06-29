Former undisputed featherweight champion, Max Holloway has opened and is currently sitting as a quite massive betting favorite to defeat two-time title chaser, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung in August – as the perennial favorites headline a UFC Fight Night Singapore card.

Holloway, who remains the current number one ranked featherweight contender, most recently headlined a UFC Fight Night Kansas City card against English challenger, Arnold Allen – handing the upstart his first promotional loss in a lopsided unanimous decision win.

As for South Korean veteran, Jung, the two-time featherweight title challenger has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 273 back in April of last year, suffering an eventual fifth round standing TKO loss to common-foe, champion Alexander Volkanovski.

And with both Holloway and Jung clamouring for a bout this year, the UFC have pitted the two together atop a return to Kallang, Singapore for a ‘Fight Night’ billed showcase.

Subsequently, across multiple markets, Max Holloway has opened as a spectacular betting favorite over Jung – with the Hawaiian as high as a staggering -1,000 on some markets, with Jung placed currently as a +700 betting underdog.

Best Odds can offer a slew of markets on notable events – including martial arts and other combat sports showcase, with many likely to part with money on either former champion, Max Holloway, or veteran challenger, Jung, who has been tipped to call time on his professional careers after his August return.

24-7 as a professional, Holloway, a fan-favorite contender, rebounded to the winner’s enclosure with his win over Allen – having previously dropped a trio of defeats to common-foe, Volkanovski, in initial, rematch, and eventual trilogy bout pairings with the New South Wales native.

Striking interim featherweight gold with a stoppage win over Anthony Pettis, Max Holloway unified the crowns against Jose Aldo, before defending the crown against the Brazilian, and then Brian Ortega, and Frankie Edgar.

In between his initial and rematch losses to Volkanovski, Max Holloway would turn in consecutive decision wins over Calvin Kattar, and current interim featherweight champion, incoming UFC 290 headliner, Yair Rodríguez.

Other notable names on the résumé of Max Holloway, come in the form of Andre Fili, Clay Collard, Cub Swanson, Jeremy Stephens, Ricardo Lamas, as well as former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira.

17-7 as a professional, Jung, an alum of the now-defunct, WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting), began his Octagon tenure back in 2011 with a submission win over common-foe, Leonard Garcia, before then finishing Mark Hominick, and Dustin Poirier, en route to an eventual loss to common-oppostion, Aldo.

Returning from conscription, Jung would rack up wins over Dennis Bermudez, Renato Moicano, Frankie Edgar, and most recently, Dan Ige in a headliner – en route to his championship challenge against Volkanovski.

A renowned finisher boasting six knockout wins and eight separate submission stoppages, prior to landing the UFC, Jung would suffer losses to Garcia, and George Roop under the WEC banner before taking his talents to the Octagon.

Jung most recently closed as a betting favorite in his eventual title-eliminator decision loss to another common-foe, Ortega.